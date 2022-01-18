Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.16 Million

Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will report sales of $156.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,067,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,530. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

