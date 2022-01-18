Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Olaplex alerts:

89.7% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 52.45 $39.28 million N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Olaplex beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.