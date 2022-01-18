Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

