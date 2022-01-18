Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Old Mutual
