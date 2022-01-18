Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after buying an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 1,311,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

