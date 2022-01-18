Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.