One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth $680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

