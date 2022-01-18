OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.46.

OneMain stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 190.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.