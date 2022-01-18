Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,056.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.99. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.