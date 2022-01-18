Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

