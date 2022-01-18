Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPSSF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 130,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Opsens has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

