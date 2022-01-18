OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

