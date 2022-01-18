OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

HIG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 16,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

