OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.73 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.42. 327,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,597,930. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

