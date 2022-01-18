OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 204 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

