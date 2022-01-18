OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,041 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 194,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

