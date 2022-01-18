OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 585 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 69,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.