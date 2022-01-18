Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Welltower stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.