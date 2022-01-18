Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,624 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.