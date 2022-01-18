Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

