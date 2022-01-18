Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.