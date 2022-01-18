Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Truist from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.