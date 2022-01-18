Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.