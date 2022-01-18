Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 43.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

