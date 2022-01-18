Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,906,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

