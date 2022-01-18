Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

