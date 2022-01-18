Oxbull.tech (OXB) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00005655 BTC on major exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and $173,996.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

