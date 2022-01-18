Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 288,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

