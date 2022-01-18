PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in PACCAR by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.