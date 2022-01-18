Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 48,813.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,978,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

