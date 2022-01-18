PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.