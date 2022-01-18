Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

PTN stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

