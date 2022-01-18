Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $122,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $499.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

