Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.