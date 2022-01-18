Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.