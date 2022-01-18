Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

