Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

