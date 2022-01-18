Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.28. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

