Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nucor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

