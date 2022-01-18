Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,229 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.