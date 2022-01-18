Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 839.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $433.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average of $428.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.