Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

