Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

