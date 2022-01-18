PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 47,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,480. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

