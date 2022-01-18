PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. TheStreet cut PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.41.

PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58. PayPal has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

