PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 46,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,188. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 81.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter worth $109,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

