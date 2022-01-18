Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $119.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.