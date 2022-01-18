Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,725 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

