Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

