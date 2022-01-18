Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Farfetch by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

