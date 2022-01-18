Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

