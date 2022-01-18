Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,897 ($39.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,268 ($44.59).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($48.16) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Persimmon to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.93) to GBX 2,500 ($34.11) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.48).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,578 ($35.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,764.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,794.99. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64).

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

